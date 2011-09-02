Primetime Ratings: CBS Grabs Thursday Victory as Markets Pre-empt Programming With NFL Preseason

CBS' Big Brother

led the network to grab the Thursday victory with an overall 2.7 rating/8 share

in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. It should be noted

that many markets pre-empted programming with NFL preseason coverage, and these

numbers will likely be adjusted. Big

Brother posted a 3.4, up 6% from last week.

ABC tied with NBC, which aired all repeats, with an overall

1.6/5. Rookie Blue, the only other

new show of the night, registered a 1.6.

Fox (1.4/4) and the CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.