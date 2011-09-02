Primetime Ratings: CBS Grabs Thursday Victory as Markets Pre-empt Programming With NFL Preseason
CBS' Big Brother
led the network to grab the Thursday victory with an overall 2.7 rating/8 share
in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. It should be noted
that many markets pre-empted programming with NFL preseason coverage, and these
numbers will likely be adjusted. Big
Brother posted a 3.4, up 6% from last week.
ABC tied with NBC, which aired all repeats, with an overall
1.6/5. Rookie Blue, the only other
new show of the night, registered a 1.6.
Fox (1.4/4) and the CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.
