Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Tie Thursday

CBS and Fox tied Thursday night in the adults

18-49 demo with a 3.4 rating/9 share, but CBS won out with total viewers,

drawing an audience of 13.5 million, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS' The Big

Bang Theory and $#*! My Dad Says were

flat at a 4.1 and 3.1, respectively. CSI

slid 3% to a 3.3 and The Mentalist grew

10% to a 3.2.

On Fox, game two of the World Series pulled a preliminary

3.4 rating in the key demo and 12 million viewers.

ABC was third with a 2.9/8. Annual Halloween special It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie

Brown tumbled 21% from last year's airing to a 2.2. Grey's Anatomy dropped 5% to a season-low 3.8 and Private Practice was flat at its

season-low 2.7.

Fourth-place NBC's (2.4/7) Halloween special Scared Shrekless earned a 2.5, while

usual timeslot holder Community hit a

season-high 2.4 at 8:30 p.m. A Halloween-themed The Office climbed 15% to a 3.9 and Outsourced jumped 17% to a 2.7. Usually flat The Apprentice was up 8% this week to a 1.4.

The CW (1.3/4) trailed with The Vampire Diaries (1.7) and Nikita

(1.0) which both held steady.