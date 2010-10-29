Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Tie Thursday
CBS and Fox tied Thursday night in the adults
18-49 demo with a 3.4 rating/9 share, but CBS won out with total viewers,
drawing an audience of 13.5 million, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS' The Big
Bang Theory and $#*! My Dad Says were
flat at a 4.1 and 3.1, respectively. CSI
slid 3% to a 3.3 and The Mentalist grew
10% to a 3.2.
On Fox, game two of the World Series pulled a preliminary
3.4 rating in the key demo and 12 million viewers.
ABC was third with a 2.9/8. Annual Halloween special It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie
Brown tumbled 21% from last year's airing to a 2.2. Grey's Anatomy dropped 5% to a season-low 3.8 and Private Practice was flat at its
season-low 2.7.
Fourth-place NBC's (2.4/7) Halloween special Scared Shrekless earned a 2.5, while
usual timeslot holder Community hit a
season-high 2.4 at 8:30 p.m. A Halloween-themed The Office climbed 15% to a 3.9 and Outsourced jumped 17% to a 2.7. Usually flat The Apprentice was up 8% this week to a 1.4.
The CW (1.3/4) trailed with The Vampire Diaries (1.7) and Nikita
(1.0) which both held steady.
