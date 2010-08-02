Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Tie For First

CBS and Fox tied for first in the key 18-49 demo, each posting a 1.6 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS won the most overall viewers, with Big Brother 12 the highest-rated program of the night with a 2.4/8.

Reruns of Fox's Family Guy were the second-highest rated programs of the night at a 2.2/6.

ABC was third with a 1.1/3. Scoundrels was up a tenth over last week to a 0.7 rating and The Gates was flat at 0.9.

NBC, in repeats after 8 pm., was fourth with a 0.9/3.