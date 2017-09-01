Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Split the Win

CBS and Fox were both on top in Thursday ratings, the two networks posting a 1.3 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. CBS had repeats leading in to Big Brother at 1.9, up a tenth of a point from last week, then Zoo up 50% to 0.9.



On Fox, a repeat of Beat Shazam led into a new Love Connection at 1.3. Last week’s Love Connection scored a 0.6.



The ratings are subject to adjustment based on numerous pre-emptions for pre-season football.



Next was NBC at 1.0/4. Two repeats of The Wall led into the Night Shift finale at 0.9. Last week’s Night Shift did a 0.8.



ABC did a 0.8/3. Battle of the Network Stars repeats preceded a Gong Show rerun.



The CW rated a 0.6/3. Its originals showed big gains, with Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 0.6, up 50%, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? up 75% to 0.7.



Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo scored a 0.7/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.