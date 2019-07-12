Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Split Thursday Title

CBS and Fox shared the Thursday prime ratings title, both notching a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.6/3 that ABC posted.

It was a pretty weak night for broadcast ratings, as the networks loaded up with unscripted fare.

The Thursday before, it was fireworks on NBC and repeats pretty much everywhere else.

NBC and Telemundo both scored a 0.5/3.

Univision did a 0.3/2 and the CW a 0.1/1.

CBS had Love Island at 0.6 and Big Brother at 1.0, both flat with the night before, and Elementary at 0.4, flat with two weeks ago.

Fox had MasterChef at 0.7 and Spin the Wheel at 0.6, both flat.

On ABC, it was Holey Moley at 0.8 and Family Food Fight at 0.5, both down a tenth from two weeks before, and Reef Break up 33% for a 0.4.

NBC had a repeat of The Wall, then Hollywood Game Night up 25% at 0.5 and a rerun of Law & Order: SVU.

Telemundo had Betty en NY at 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at 0.7, both level with the night before.

Univision got 0.4s from La Reina Soy Yo and La Rosa de Guadalupe.

The CW had iZombie at a flat 0.2 and the premiere of The Outpost at 0.1.