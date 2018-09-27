Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Split the Win

CBS and Fox earned the top scores in Wednesday prime ratings, both posting a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.3/6 that ABC scored.

CBS had the Survivor premiere at 1.6, down a tenth of a point from its winter opener, and the Big Brother finale at 1.6, up 23% from Sunday. Both were 90 minutes.

Fox had the Empire premiere at 1.9 and the Star opener at 1.5. The two debuted last fall to a 2.4 and 1.8, respectively.

ABC aired the premieres of TheGoldbergs, with a 16 Candles theme, at 1.4 and American Housewife at 1.2. The two premiered last year to a 1.8 and a 1.6, respectively. The Modern Family starter fell 24% from last year’s premiere at 1.6 and the Single Parents series premiere rated a 1.3. A Million Little Things opened to a 1.1.

NBC did a 1.2/5. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. all did a 1.2. Chicago Med opened to a 1.3 last year, Chicago Fire a 1.5 and Chicago P.D. a 1.3.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.1/1. Burden of Truth scored a level 0.1 and a Supergirl repeat followed.