Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Split Soft Night

CBS and Fox were the winners in Thursday prime ratings, on a night when no network exceeded a 0.7. Both CBS, in repeats, and Fox, with The Four, scored a 0.7/3. ABC and NBC were just off the slow pace at 0.6/3.

CBS had comedy reruns until 10 p.m., then a SWAT repeat.

Fox had The Four across its prime, level with last week’s 0.7.

ABC aired the season premiere of The Gong Show at 0.5, down 44% from last year’s premiere, and Match Game at 0.7, then the premiere of drama Take Two at 0.5.

On NBC, Little Big Shots fell 13% to 0.7 and a Marlon double run did twin 0.6s after last week’s 0.7 and 0.6. A Law & Order: SVU repeat closed out prime.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 and Univision was at 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with repeats.