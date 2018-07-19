Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Share Wednesday Crown

CBS and Fox split the riches for being Wednesday’s top prime ratings scorer, both landing a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share.

CBS had Big Brother, which slipped 7% to 1.4. TKO: Total Knock Out was down 11% from its premiere at 0.8 while the Code Black finale fell 13% to 0.7.

On Fox, MasterChef scored a 1.0 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back did a 1.0 too. Both shows were up 11%.

ABC got the bronze with a 0.9/4. TheESPY Awards took up its prime and scored a 0.9. Last year’s ESPYs did a 1.4 and 2016’s a 1.6.

Telemundo weighed in at 0.6/3 thanks in large part to El Senor de los Cielos, which rated a 0.8.

NBC rated a 0.5/3. Reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games and World of Dance led into Reverie at a flat 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.3/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. A Girl Got Game special scored a 0.1 and The Originals rated a flat 0.2.