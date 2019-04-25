Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox, NBC Tie

CBS, Fox and NBC tied for the top spot in Wednesday ratings, all three posting a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.6/3 that Telemundo notched.

On CBS, Survivor lost 7% for a 1.4 and The Amazing Race dropped 17% from its premiere to 1.0. SEAL Team did a flat 0.7.

On Fox, Empire got a 1.1 and Star a 0.9, both dramas flat.

NBC had Chicago Med at 1.0 and Chicago Fire at 1.1, then Chicago P.D. at 1.0, all three level with their last fresh airings.

Telemundo was paced by La Reina del Sur at 0.8, up a tenth from the night before.

ABC did a 0.5/2, with comedy reruns leading in to Whiskey Cavalier at a level 0.5.

Univision scored a 0.3/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1, with Riverdale at 0.3 and Jane the Virgin at 0.2, Riverdale up a tenth and Jane flat.