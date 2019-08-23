Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox, NBC Split Win

CBS, Fox and NBC all rated a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. CBS was bolstered by Big Brother, Fox had pre-season football and NBC aired repeats, with football in some markets.

With several NFL games airing in various markets, ratings may be inflated for some programs.

Big Brother went up 18% to 1.3 and had reruns on either side on CBS.

NBC had reruns of The Wall, Ellen’s Game of Games and Law & Order: SVU, and Giants football in the New York market.

ABC got a 0.6/3. The Holey Moley finale did a 0.6 and Reef Break a 0.4, both shows up a tenth of a point from last week.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, El Final Del Paraiso and Preso No. 1 all scored a 0.4. Exatlon was flat, El Final was down a tenth and Preso up a tenth.

On Univision, La Reina Soy Yo and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca both did a 0.4, La Reina flat and Juntos up a tenth. Sin Miedo a la Verdad rated a flat 0.3.

The CW was at 0.2/1, both The Outpost and Two Sentence Horror Stories posting a 0.2. Both shows were level with last week.