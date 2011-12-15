Primetime Ratings: CBS Edges Out Fox as 'Teenage Daughter'Falls Again

CBS

eked out another Wednesday victory with a 3.1 rating/8 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Survivor was down two

tenths to a 3.1 on its final Wednesday of this cycle, and Criminal Minds

was steady with another 3.4. CSI was up

20% to a 3.0 at 10 p.m.

Fox's

90-minute X Factor was up a tenth to a 3.4, but its freshman comedy

continued to slide, dropping another 10% to a 1.9. The network had an overall

3.0/8.

ABC

was third with a 2.1/6. Its only new programming was the special Barbara

Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2011, which drew a 2.3

from 9:30-11 p.m., and was down from last year's, which followed an hour-long

Walters' special on Oprah.

NBC's

night of repeats landed it in fourth place with a 1.0/3.

The

CW rounded out the night with repeats for a 0.5/1.