Primetime Ratings: CBS Edges Out Fox to Take Tuesday

CBS took the

Tuesday ratings crown, edging out Fox with an overall 3.2 rating/8 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS was down a

tenth to a 4.0 and its spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles was also down a tenth

to a 3.3. Unforgettable was steady with another 2.4.

Fox grabbed second

with a 2.9/8. Glee was down 6% to a 2.9, while New Girl held

steady at 3.5 and Raising Hope improved by a tenth to 2.2.

ABC

finished in third with an overall 2.3/6. Both of its freshman comedies, Last

Man Standing and Man Up! were even with last week at 2.6 and 1.7,

respectively, as was the Dancing With the Stars results show at 2.7. Body

of Proof returned from a week off at a 2.1, up 10%.

NBC

took home a 2.0/5 overall rating. The Biggest Loser was down 12% to a

2.1 from 8-10 p.m. and Parenthood was down a tenth to a 1.9.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.7/2 in A18-49. Ringer was even with

last week with a 0.7, while 90210 was down a tenth to a 0.7, but earned its most-watched episode of the season.