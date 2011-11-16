Primetime Ratings: CBS Edges Out Fox to Take Tuesday
CBS took the
Tuesday ratings crown, edging out Fox with an overall 3.2 rating/8 share in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS was down a
tenth to a 4.0 and its spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles was also down a tenth
to a 3.3. Unforgettable was steady with another 2.4.
Fox grabbed second
with a 2.9/8. Glee was down 6% to a 2.9, while New Girl held
steady at 3.5 and Raising Hope improved by a tenth to 2.2.
ABC
finished in third with an overall 2.3/6. Both of its freshman comedies, Last
Man Standing and Man Up! were even with last week at 2.6 and 1.7,
respectively, as was the Dancing With the Stars results show at 2.7. Body
of Proof returned from a week off at a 2.1, up 10%.
NBC
took home a 2.0/5 overall rating. The Biggest Loser was down 12% to a
2.1 from 8-10 p.m. and Parenthood was down a tenth to a 1.9.
The
CW rounded out the night with a 0.7/2 in A18-49. Ringer was even with
last week with a 0.7, while 90210 was down a tenth to a 0.7, but earned its most-watched episode of the season.
