Primetime Ratings: CBS Edges NBC for Tuesday Win

CBS led the broadcasters on a low-rated Tuesday, finishing with an overall 1.7 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NCIS fell another 10% from last week to fall to a series-low 1.9, while NCIS: New Orleans rose 6% to a 1.8 and Person of Interest improved 8% to a 1.4.

NBC was right behind in second with a 1.6/5. The Voice was down a tenth to a 2.4 – the reality series was the only show on Tuesday to draw north of a 2.0 rating in the demo. Undateable was up 7% from its last episode with a 1.5, while One Big Happy fell 8% to a 1.1.

In third was ABC with a 1.2/4. Fresh Off the Boat was even with last week’s 1.4, while Repeat After Me (up 11% to a 1.0) and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (up 7% to a 1.6) both rose. ABC’s re-air of the Jimmy Kimmel Live: Avengers Assemble special was even with last week’s new Forever with a 0.9.

The CW took fourth with a 1.1/4. The Flash returned even with a 1.3 and iZombie rose a tenth to a 0.8.

Fox rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Hell’s Kitchen was even with a 1.2 and Weird Loners slipped a tenth to a 0.6.