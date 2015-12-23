Primetime Ratings: CBS Edges ABC With Reruns

The broadcast networks are largely in winter hibernation mode until the mid-season starts, and CBS took the battle of (mostly) reruns with an inauspicious 1.0 rating in 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 3 share. ABC did have an original in the lineup, and took second at 0.9/3. NBC played to a 0.7/3, Fox to a 0.6/2 and CW at 0.3/1.

CBS aired reruns of NCIS (1.2), NCIS: New Orleans and Limitless.

ABC had rebroadcasts of Fresh Off the Boat and The Muppets, then The Year 2015, with a 1.0 rating and 4.1 million total viewers. Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts hosted that news recap special.

NBC had reruns of Hollywood Game Night and Chicago Med, then Chicago Fire. Fox aired a rebroadcast of The Simpsons and Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas.

CW had repeats of The Flash and iZombie.