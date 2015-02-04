Primetime Ratings: CBS Dramas Down, But Top Night

CBS’ NCIS was Tuesday night’s top-rated program, drawing a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers— down 7% from its most recent new episode on Jan. 13. NCIS: New Orleans was down one tenth of a point from Jan. 13 at 2.2. Person of Interest was down 18% at 1.4. CBS was the night’s top-rated network, averaging a 2.1 rating and 7 share.

Fox and ABC tied for second place at 1.4 / 4. On Fox, MasterChef Junior was down one tenth of a point from last week at 1.6. New Girl was even with its most recent original episode Jan. 13. The Mindy Project was also even with Jan. 13 at 1.1.

ABC broadcast Shark Tank outside of its normal Friday-night time period, drawing a 1.9, up one tenth from its last Tuesday broadcast on Jan. 13. Marvel’s Agent Carter was even with last week at 1.3. Forever was down one tenth of a point from its last new episode at 0.9.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.2 / 4. Parks & Recreation was down 14% from last week at 1.2. Marry Me was up one tenth of a point at 0.9. About a Boy was up 25% at 1.0. Chicago Fire was up one tenth at 1.6.

The CW came in fifth at 1.1 / 3. The Flash was even with last week at 1.3. Supernatural was up 29% at 0.9. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Flash drew a 1.2 and Supernatural a 0.8.