Primetime Ratings: CBS Dominates Tuesday; 'Wilde' Tumbles

CBS easily won Tuesday night with both adults 18-49 (3.6 rating/10 share) and total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS climbed 8% to a 4.2, making it the highest-rated program of the night in the demo, while sister drama NCIS: Los Angeles rose 11% to a 3.9. The Good Wife was up a tick to a 2.6 to win the 10 p.m. hour.

ABC placed second with a 2.4/7. No Ordinary Family slipped a tenth to a 2.2 and the Dancing With the Stars results show slid 11% to a season-low 3.1. Rookie drama Detroit 1-8-7 grew 6% to a 1.9, tying NBC's Parenthood in the hour.

NBC was a close third at a 2.3/6. The Biggest Loser and Parenthood both dropped a tenth to a 2.5 and a series-low 1.9, respectively.

Fox scored a fourth-place 1.7/5 for its schedule of mostly repeats. The only new episode of the night, Running Wilde, tumbled 14% to new low 1.2 without an original lead-in.

The CW trailed with a 0.8/2. One Tree Hill (0.9) and Life Unexpected (0.7) were both relatively flat.