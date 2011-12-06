Primetime Ratings: CBS Dominates Night of Holiday Specials

CBS

handily won a Monday night full of holiday specials, returning its regular

lineup after a week off to an overall 4.0 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. How I Met Your Mother and 2

Broke Girls were up 5% each, to a 4.5 and 4.6, respectively. Two and a

Half Men returned with a 5.0, down 4% and Mike & Molly was

steady with a 4.2. At 10

p.m., HawaiiFive-0 rebounded

7% from its last airing for a 3.0.

Fox

took second with its airing of the second American Country Awards for an

overall 2.0/5, up 33% from the awards show last year.

ABC

was right behind with an overall 1.8/5. During the 8 p.m. hour, the network aired a pair

of holiday specials: A Charlie Brown Christmas drew a 2.8 and Prep

& Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice put up a 2.2. The new game show You

Deserve It was down 29% to a 1.0, and Castle was down 13% to a 2.0.

NBC

aired The Sing-OffHoliday

Special from 8-10

p.m. for a 1.1, while Rock Center With Brian

Williams drew a 0.9, down 18% from last week. The network posted an overall

1.0/3.

The

CW rounded out the night with an overall 0.7/2. Hart of Dixie stayed

even with its series high in A18-49 with a 0.8, but was down a tenth in A18-34

to a 0.9, and two tenths in W18-34 to a 1.5. Gossip Girl remained steady

in 18-49 with a 0.6.