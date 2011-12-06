Primetime Ratings: CBS Dominates Night of Holiday Specials
CBS
handily won a Monday night full of holiday specials, returning its regular
lineup after a week off to an overall 4.0 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. How I Met Your Mother and 2
Broke Girls were up 5% each, to a 4.5 and 4.6, respectively. Two and a
Half Men returned with a 5.0, down 4% and Mike & Molly was
steady with a 4.2. At 10
p.m., HawaiiFive-0 rebounded
7% from its last airing for a 3.0.
Fox
took second with its airing of the second American Country Awards for an
overall 2.0/5, up 33% from the awards show last year.
ABC
was right behind with an overall 1.8/5. During the 8 p.m. hour, the network aired a pair
of holiday specials: A Charlie Brown Christmas drew a 2.8 and Prep
& Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice put up a 2.2. The new game show You
Deserve It was down 29% to a 1.0, and Castle was down 13% to a 2.0.
NBC
aired The Sing-OffHoliday
Special from 8-10
p.m. for a 1.1, while Rock Center With Brian
Williams drew a 0.9, down 18% from last week. The network posted an overall
1.0/3.
The
CW rounded out the night with an overall 0.7/2. Hart of Dixie stayed
even with its series high in A18-49 with a 0.8, but was down a tenth in A18-34
to a 0.9, and two tenths in W18-34 to a 1.5. Gossip Girl remained steady
in 18-49 with a 0.6.
