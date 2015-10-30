Primetime Ratings: CBS Cruises to Win With ‘Thursday Night Football’

CBS’ coverage of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins earned a 4.1 rating/14 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was up from last week’s 3.6 and good enough for the top spot among broadcasters.

ABC finished in second with a 1.9/6. Scandal dipped 8% to a 2.3, while How to Get Away With Murder fell 14% to a 1.8.

Fox placed in third with a 1.2/4. In crossover episodes, Bones rose 8% to a 1.3 and Sleepy Hollow rocketed 38% to a 1.1.

NBC came in fourth with a 1.1/4. Heroes: Reborn slipped 9% to a 1.0, The Blacklist rose 7% to a 1.5, and The Player dropped a tenth to a 0.7.

The CW earned a 0.5/2. The Vampire Diaries and The Originals matched last week at 0.5 and 0.4, respectively.