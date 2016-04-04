Primetime Ratings: CBS’ ‘Country Music Awards’ Falls Hard

CBS commanded the Sunday ratings battle with a 2.0 in the 18-49 demographic, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share—despite the weak performance of the Country Music Awards. Next was NBC at 1.1/4, then ABC at 1.0/3 and Fox at 0.8/3.

For CBS, 60 Minutes was up 38% to a 1.1, and the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards was down 36% from its 50th anniversary telecast a year ago, rating a 2.3.

Broadcast was up against the iHeartRadio Music Awards on the various Turner networks and a rematch of World Series combatants the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets on ESPN, among other things.

NBC’s Little Big Shots rated a 1.8, down 5%, and The Carmichael Show a flat 1.0, then comedy Crowded also flat at 0.8. Dateline rated a 0.8, down 43%.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos up 25% at 1.0, Once Upon a Time up 10% at 1.1, The Family up 17% at 0.7, and Quantico up 11% at 1.0.

On Fox, Bordertown and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life did 0.4s, both falling 50% from their last original airings. The Simpsons fell 23% to 1.0, a double run of Bob’s Burgers did a 1.0 and a 0.9, similar to the 1.0 it last did, and The Last Man on Earth slipped 18% to 0.9.