Primetime Ratings: CBS' Comedy Duo Remains Strong in Thursday Win
It was another strong night for CBS' Thursday comedy duo of The
Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, as the network again took
first with an overall 3.4 rating/10 share with adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Bang was up 4% to a 5.4 and Two and a
Half Men rose 5% to a 4.2. Person of Interest was up a tenth to a
3.0 and Elementary improved 10% week-over-week to a 2.3.
ABC edged out Fox for second with a 2.3/6. Grey's Anatomy
was up a tenth to a 3.1 and Scandal improved 8% to a 2.7. Last Resort
was even with a 1.2.
Fox finished with a 2.2/6. X Factor was down a tenth
from last Thursday to a 2.4 and Glee fell 9% to a 2.0.
NBC was in fourth, just barely ahead of The CW, at 1.0/3.
The net aired back-to-back new Up All Night episodes at 8 p.m., with the
first drawing a 0.9, and the second -- in its normal time slot -- garnering a
1.1, which was down 8%. Take It All improved 9% over Wednesday to a 1.2
and Rock Center fell 10% to a 0.9.
The CW rounded out the night with a 0.9/3. The Vampire
Diaries' midseason finale was steady with 18-49s to a 1.2 and dropped a
tenth with 18-34s to a 1.2 as well. Beauty and the Beast was
up a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.6 and even in 18-34s with a 0.5.
