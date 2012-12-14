Primetime Ratings: CBS' Comedy Duo Remains Strong in Thursday Win

It was another strong night for CBS' Thursday comedy duo of The

Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, as the network again took

first with an overall 3.4 rating/10 share with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Bang was up 4% to a 5.4 and Two and a

Half Men rose 5% to a 4.2. Person of Interest was up a tenth to a

3.0 and Elementary improved 10% week-over-week to a 2.3.





ABC edged out Fox for second with a 2.3/6. Grey's Anatomy

was up a tenth to a 3.1 and Scandal improved 8% to a 2.7. Last Resort

was even with a 1.2.





Fox finished with a 2.2/6. X Factor was down a tenth

from last Thursday to a 2.4 and Glee fell 9% to a 2.0.





NBC was in fourth, just barely ahead of The CW, at 1.0/3.

The net aired back-to-back new Up All Night episodes at 8 p.m., with the

first drawing a 0.9, and the second -- in its normal time slot -- garnering a

1.1, which was down 8%. Take It All improved 9% over Wednesday to a 1.2

and Rock Center fell 10% to a 0.9.





The CW rounded out the night with a 0.9/3. The Vampire

Diaries' midseason finale was steady with 18-49s to a 1.2 and dropped a

tenth with 18-34s to a 1.2 as well. Beauty and the Beast was

up a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.6 and even in 18-34s with a 0.5.