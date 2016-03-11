Primetime Ratings: CBS Comedies Win Night

CBS won a lackluster Thursday ratings derby with a 1.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That was just ahead of Fox’s 1.8/6 and ABC’s 1.7/6, then NBC’s 0.7/3 and CW’s 0.6/2.

The broadcasters were up against yet another Republican debate, on CNN.

The Big Bang Theory did a 3.5 for CBS, down 5% from its last original airing, and Life in Pieces a 2.1, up 17%. Mom grew 6% to 1.8 and 2 Broke Girls was a flat 1.7 before Elementary did a flat 1.1.

Fox’s American Idol rated a 1.8, down a tenth from the previous week, with two young hopefuls sent home.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy rated a 2.1, down 9%, and Scandal was down 6% at 1.6, before How to Get Away With Murder did a flat 1.4.

On NBC, You, Me & the Apocalypse rated a flat 0.6. After a Law & Order: SVU repeat, Shades of Blue did a 1.0, same as last week.

On The CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow slipped 22% to 0.7, and The 100 was off 20% to 0.4.