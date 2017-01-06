Primetime Ratings: CBS Comedies Rock

Its comedies humming, CBS took top prize on the night at 1.7 in adults 18-49, with a 6 share. The Big Bang Theory got things started with a 3.6, up 6%. The Great Indoors grew 19% to 1.9, Mom climbed 13% to 1.7 and Life in Pieces grew 8% to 1.4, before Pure Genius did a flat 0.8.

ABC posted a 1.4/5, with The Great American Baking Show in a new time slot at 1.0, and special Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers at 1.6.

Fox’s 1.2/4 came from two hours of Hell’s Kitchen.

NBC’s lineup returned soft. The net scored a 1.1/4, with Superstore returning at 1.2, after a double run in its last airing at 1.3 and 1.4. The Good Place was down 29% at 1.0, Chicago Med slipped 20% to 1.2 and The Blacklist was off 29% at 1.0.

The CW, at 0.3/1, aired repeats.