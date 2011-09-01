Primetime Ratings: CBS' 'Big Brother' Beats 'Talent' for Wednesday Night
CBS beat out competitor NBC for the top spot on
Wednesday night, delivering an overall 2.0 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big
Brother hit its existing season high of 3.2, up 14% from last week, winning
the 8 p.m. hour.
NBC earned an overall 1.7/5, with its live America's Got Talent dropping 11% to a
2.5, but still winning the 9 p.m. slot. Minute
to Win It fell a tenth to a 1.4.
ABC's Primetime
Nightline was up 15% to a 1.5. The network drew an overall 1.5/4.
Fox followed with a 1.0/3, with Buried Treasure remaining flat from its premiere last week at a 1.0.
The CW aired all repeats for an overall 0.4/1.
