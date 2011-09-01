Primetime Ratings: CBS' 'Big Brother' Beats 'Talent' for Wednesday Night

CBS beat out competitor NBC for the top spot on

Wednesday night, delivering an overall 2.0 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big

Brother hit its existing season high of 3.2, up 14% from last week, winning

the 8 p.m. hour.

NBC earned an overall 1.7/5, with its live America's Got Talent dropping 11% to a

2.5, but still winning the 9 p.m. slot. Minute

to Win It fell a tenth to a 1.4.

ABC's Primetime

Nightline was up 15% to a 1.5. The network drew an overall 1.5/4.

Fox followed with a 1.0/3, with Buried Treasure remaining flat from its premiere last week at a 1.0.

The CW aired all repeats for an overall 0.4/1.