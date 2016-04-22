Primetime Ratings: CBS, ‘Big Bang Theory’ Top Thursday

CBS won the ratings race Thursday with a 1.7 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Big Bang Theory was steady at a 3.1, while The Odd Couple rose 13% to a 1.7. Mom and 2 Broke Girls both spiked 20% to 1.8s, and Rush Hour jumped 11% to a 1.0.

ABC finished in second with a 1.5/5. Grey’s Anatomy dropped two-tenths to a 2.0, while Scandal also dropped two-tenths to a 1.5. The Catch slipped a tenth to a 0.9.

NBC followed with a 0.9/3. Strong was flat with a 0.8, The Blacklist dropped 7% to a 1.3, and Game of Silence fell a tenth to a 0.7.

Fox finished in fourth with a 0.8/3. Bones and American Grit were both down a tenth to a 0.8 and 0.7, respectively.

The CW earned a 0.5/2. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow matched last week with a 0.7, as did The 100 with a 0.4.