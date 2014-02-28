Primetime Ratings: CBS, ‘Big Bang Theory’ Lead Thursday Night

The Big Bang Theory drew a 4.9 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 6% from its most recent original episode Feb. 6. CBS finished with a 2.5 rating and 8 share to lead the broadcasters. The network also debuted Two and a Half Men and The Crazy Ones in their new times, having announced two weeks ago that the comedies would swap slots after the Olympics. At 9 p.m., Two and a Half Men drew a 2.5—up 32% from its last 9:30 p.m. original, and up 47% from The Crazy Ones’ last 9 p.m. original. The Crazy Ones drew a 1.9 a half-hour later, up 12% from it’s last 9 p.m. original, and even with Two and a Half Men’s most recent performance in the time period. The Millers grew 8% from Feb. 6 to 2.8. Elementary was down 11% from Feb. 6 at 1.6.

ABC finished second with a 2.4/7. ABC News special Countdown to the Oscars led off the night with a 1.0. Dramas Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal returned from hiatus, with Grey’s up 11% from its last original broadcast on Dec. 12 to 3.0 and Scandal up one tenth from Dec. 12 at 3.3.

Fox finished third with a 1.5/5. American Idol was down one tenth from last Thursday at 2.3. Rake declined 20% to a series-low 0.8.

NBC came in fourth at 1.1/3. Community and Parks and Recreation each drew a 1.0, down 9% and 23%, respectively, from Jan. 30. Hollywood Game Night made its 9 p.m. Thursday premiere, replacing canceled comedies Sean Saves the World and The Michael J. Fox Show. It drew a 1.2, up 71% from the 0.7 averaged by Sean and Fox when they last aired Jan. 23. Parenthood drew a 1.1, down 15% from its last original Jan. 23.

The CW finished with a 0.7/2. The Vampire Diaries drew a 0.9, even with its last original Feb. 6. Reign declined one tenth from Feb. 6 to 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Vampire Diaries drew a 0.9 and Reign drew a 0.5.