Primetime Ratings: CBS, 'Big Bang' Lead Thursday Night

CBS dominated the first original programming-heavy night of the New Year, pulling in a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 and a 7 share. The Big Bang Theory led the charge for the network with a 5.3 rating, the best of the night and even with the show's last new episode. The Millers held steady at 2.9. The Crazy Ones was down 5% at 2.0. Two and a Half Men and Elementary were even at 2.1 and 1.8, respectively.

NBC and ABC tied for second place at 1.1/3. On NBC, the one-hour season 5 premiere of Community was down 32% from last season's premiere at 1.3. Sean Saves the World declined 20% from its last original episode at 0.8. The Michael J. Fox Show dropped 11%, also to 0.8. Parenthood gained 8% with a 1.3.

The second season of ABC's reality cooking show The Taste premiered to a 1.2, down 43% from the season 1 premiere. The premiere of drama miniseries The Assets drew a 0.7.

Fox aired reruns, finishing fourth with a 0.7/2. The CW, also airing reruns, posted a 0.2/1.