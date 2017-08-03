Primetime Ratings: CBS Best of Broadcast Bunch

CBS was the top scorer in Wednesday ratings, with a strong Big Brother pacing the network to a 0.9/4. That edged out Fox’s 0.8/4.

CBS won the race last week with the same score.

Big Brother grew 6% to 1.9 on Wednesday and led into a two-hour Salvation, the drama down a tenth of a point at 0.5.

Fox had MasterChef at a 1.0 and then The F Word With Gordon Ramsay at 0.6. Both shows were flat.

NBC did a 0.7/3. An America’s Got Talent repeat preceded The Carmichael Show at a level 0.7, then a Carmichael repeat at 0.6. A Law & Order: SVU repeat concluded prime.

ABC was at 0.6/3. The network aired repeated comedies throughout prime.

Telemundo was at 0.6/3, and Univision at 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. It too was in repeats.