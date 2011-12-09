Primetime Ratings: CBS Beats Out 'X Factor,' Fox for ThursdayWin

CBS' lineup

returned from a few weeks off Thursday night to grab the ratings victory with

an overall 3.3 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The Big Bang Theory was down 9% to a 4.7 and Rules of Engagement

followed with a 3.2, down 11%. Person of Interest was up 19% to a 3.2

and The Mentalist returned up 20% to a 3.0. (It should be noted that CBS

aired the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game in the Pittsburgh market.)

NBC came in third

place with a 1.9/5. The net's test run of Grimm in its Thursday 10 p.m.

slot drew a 1.6, up 23% from last week's slot and equal to the series' latest

Friday rating. Community's final episode before it

goes on hiatus scored a 1.5, down 12% from last week. Parks &

Recreation followed with a 1.7, down a tenth. The Office and newcomer Whitney

were steady at 2.9 and 1.9, respectively.

Fox finished

second with a 2.8/8. The X Factor results show and Bones were

both down a tenth to a 3.0 and 2.7, respectively. (It should be noted that Fox

aired the Steelers-Browns game in the Cleveland market.)

ABC was fourth at

1.7/5. The holiday special Wipeout drew a

1.9, America's Funniest Home Videos also had a 1.9 and the special The

Great Big American Auction scored a 1.4.

The CW aired all

repeats for a 0.4/1 finish.