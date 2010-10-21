Primetime Ratings: CBS beats baseball, ‘LOLA'Surges

CBS programming topped baseball on

Wednesday, winning the night with a 3.1 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo and

12.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Survivor: Nicaragua dipped 8% to a 3.5 and

The Defenders dropped 12% to a 2.2,

tying its series low. Criminal Minds

was the only series up, rising a tenth to a 3.6, and was the most-watched

program of the night with 14.3 million viewers.

On Fox, the NLCS

Phillies v. Giants game averaged a 2.7 rating (based non time zone adjusted numbers),

bringing the network second place for the night.

ABC placed a

close third with a 2.5/7. Its comedies were mostly steady - The Middle gained 4% to a 2.6 and Better With You was flat at a 2.1. Modern Family (4.7) and Cougar Town (3.1) and both fell a tenth,

though the former still earned the highest 18-49 rating of the night. Freshman

drama The Whole Truth was up a tenth

from its last original episode to a 1.4.

NBC scored a

fourth-place 2.1/6, but its new spinoff Law

& Order: Los Angeles surged 26% to a 2.4 to beat the legal drama

competition at the 10 p.m. hour. Its other series saw gains, too, with Undercovers up a tenth to a 1.5 and Law & Order: SVU rising 13% to a 2.6.

The CW trailed

with a 1.0/3 for America's Next Top Model

(1.3) and a repeat of Hellcats.