Primetime Ratings: CBS Beats ABC in Down Night
CBS won the night, beating out ABC, but it wasn't a great night for the eye network either.
Last night new episodes of The Mentalist and CSI swapped their normal time slots. At 9pm The Mentalist
scored a 2.8 with adults 18-49, down 15% from the last new episode of
CSI, and down 18% from its last new episode at 10pm, it was its lowest
rating for an original episode.
To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.
