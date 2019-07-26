Primetime Ratings: CBS and Fox Win With Unscripted Stuff

Fox and CBS were tops in Thursday prime ratings, both networks riding unscripted hits a 0.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.5/3 put up by NBC and Telemundo.

It was a pretty weak night for broadcast ratings.

ABC did a 0.4/2. Univision got a 0.3/2 and The CW a 0.1/1.

On Fox, MasterChef rated a 0.7 and Spin the Wheel a 0.5, both shows flat.

On CBS, it was Love Island at 0.5 and Big Brother at 1.0, then Elementary at 0.4. All three were level with last week.

NBC had a repeat of The Wall and then Hollywood Game Night at a flat 0.5 and a Law & Order: SVU repeat.

Telemundo had Un Poquito Tuyo at 0.3, Betty en NY at 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at 0.7, all three shows flat.

ABC had Holey Moley at a flat 0.6 and Family Food Fight up 33% at 0.4, then Reef Break at a level 0.3.

On Univision, La Reina Soy Yo did a 0.4 and La Rosa de Guadalupe and Por Amar Sin Ley both a 0.3.

The CW had iZombie at 0.2 and The Outpost at 0.1, both shows flat.