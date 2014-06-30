Primetime Ratings: CBS, ABC Tie on Sunday

CBS kicked off a week of summer premieres on Sunday with the debut of new series Reckless and the return of Unforgettable. Reckless drew a 0.7 rating and 4.1 million total viewers at 9 p.m., while Unforgettable returned on par with its previous season with a 0.9 rating at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Earlier, Big Brother shed three tenths in its Sunday premiere with a 1.8 rating. CBS and ABC tied for first in the demo with an overall 1.1 rating/4 share.

In its second week, ABC's Rising Star fell three tenths to a 1.2 rating. Earlier, Wipeout dipped 9% to a 1.0.

NBC, which finished with a 0.9/3, aired a special Last Comic Standing for a 1.1 rating, on par with the show's recent broadcasts.

Fox aired repeats.