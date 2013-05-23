Primetime Ratings: CBS, ABC Split Win on Wednesday of Season Finales
On the final night of the broadcast season, CBS and ABC split the win
with both earning an overall 2.2 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS, however, beat ABC in total viewers with nine
million to ABC's 6.9 million.
Following repeats of Two
and a Half Men and Mike & Molly,
the two-hour season finale of CBS' Criminal
Minds posted a 2.8, up 8% from last week but down 22% from last year's
two-hour finale.
The fourth-season ender for ABC's The Middle grew a tenth from last week to a 2.0, which matched last
year's season finale. Modern Family also
ended its fourth season at a 3.6, down a tenth from last week and down 12% from
last year for its lowest-rated season finale. Nashville finished out its
freshman season with a 1.9, up 12% from last week.At 9:30 p.m., How to Live
With Your Parents improved 10% to a 2.2.
Fox landed in a close third with a 2.1/7, airing the season
premiere of MasterChef. The Gordon Ramsay
cooking show was down 19% from last year's finale, which aired on a Monday.
NBC aired a pair of finales in Law & Order: SVU and Chicago
Fire to earn an overall 1.6/5. SVU was
up a tenth from last week to a 1.6, but its finale slipped 16% from last year's.
Chicago Fire's first-season finale earned
a 1.7, dropping 15% from last week and 11% from its series premiere. At 8 p.m.,
Dateline improved a tenth to a 1.4.
The CW aired the movie Love
Happens for an overall 0.3/1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.