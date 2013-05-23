Primetime Ratings: CBS, ABC Split Win on Wednesday of Season Finales

On the final night of the broadcast season, CBS and ABC split the win

with both earning an overall 2.2 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS, however, beat ABC in total viewers with nine

million to ABC's 6.9 million.

Following repeats of Two

and a Half Men and Mike & Molly,

the two-hour season finale of CBS' Criminal

Minds posted a 2.8, up 8% from last week but down 22% from last year's

two-hour finale.

The fourth-season ender for ABC's The Middle grew a tenth from last week to a 2.0, which matched last

year's season finale. Modern Family also

ended its fourth season at a 3.6, down a tenth from last week and down 12% from

last year for its lowest-rated season finale. Nashville finished out its

freshman season with a 1.9, up 12% from last week.At 9:30 p.m., How to Live

With Your Parents improved 10% to a 2.2.

Fox landed in a close third with a 2.1/7, airing the season

premiere of MasterChef. The Gordon Ramsay

cooking show was down 19% from last year's finale, which aired on a Monday.

NBC aired a pair of finales in Law & Order: SVU and Chicago

Fire to earn an overall 1.6/5. SVU was

up a tenth from last week to a 1.6, but its finale slipped 16% from last year's.

Chicago Fire's first-season finale earned

a 1.7, dropping 15% from last week and 11% from its series premiere. At 8 p.m.,

Dateline improved a tenth to a 1.4.

The CW aired the movie Love

Happens for an overall 0.3/1.