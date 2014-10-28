Primetime Ratings: CBS’ ‘2 Broke Girls’ Premieres Down

Comedy 2 Broke Girls took over CBS’ lead-off 8 p.m. spot Monday night, premiering its fourth season to a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49—down 14% from last fall’s season three premiere. The Big Bang Theory, which had occupied the timeslot since the beginning of the current season, will move back to its former Thursday timeslot later this week now that CBS’ Thursday Night Football package has ended. The Millers hit a series-low 1.8, down 14% from last week’s premiere. Scorpion was down 8% at 2.2. NCIS: Los Angeles declined one tenth of a point to 1.6. CBS and ABC tied for second place among broadcasters, each averaging a 2.0 rating and 6 share.

NBC’s The Voice was the night’s top broadcast show, up 6% from last week at 3.6. The Blacklist gained 8% to 2.6. NBC led all broadcasters with a 3.3 / 9.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars was up one tenth of a point from last week at 2.1. Castle gained 27% to 1.9.

Fox finished fourth with a 1.9 / 5. Gotham was down one tenth of a point from last week at 2.2. Sleepy Hollow declined 11% to 1.6.

The CW averaged a 0.5 / 2. The Originals was even with last week at 0.6. Jane the Virgin was down one tenth of a point at 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Originals drew a 0.6 and Jane the Virgin drew a 0.5.