Primetime Ratings: 'Carrie Diaries' Has Modest Premiere for CW
The CW's premiere of its highly-anticipated Sex and the
City prequel The Carrie Diaries drew a 0.6 rating with adults 18-49
on Monday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. In the net's targeted adults
18-34 demo, the premiere drew a 0.7 rating. While those were higher than what Gossip
Girl had averaged for its final season (though on par with the series'
final few episodes), they were below the net's other new dramas, Beauty and
the Beast and Arrow. The CW finished with an overall 0.5 rating/1
share.
CBS returned its Monday lineup to win the night with an
overall 3.3/8. How I Met Your Mother hit a season-high 3.8, up 12% from its
last episode in December. 2 Broke Girls drew a 4.1, up 17% (it followed
a repeat of the highly-rated Big Bang Theory) and Mike & Molly
also improved 6% to a 3.5. Hawaii Five-0 returned flat with a 2.4.
ABC finished in second with a 2.2/6. The Bachelor was
up 4% from last week's premiere to a 2.4 and Castle was even at 1.9.
Fox's Bones, airing back-to-back new episodes,
reached a season-high 8.1 million total viewers for its 8 p.m. showing. Both
episodes drew a 2.1 rating, which was up 11% from its last new original in
December. Fox and NBC tied for third with a 2.1/5, though Fox had more overall
viewers.
NBC's new drama Deception lost 20% in its
second week to fall to a 1.6 at 10 p.m. Its lead-in The Biggest Loser
was flat with last Monday with a 2.4 from 8-10 p.m.
