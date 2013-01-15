Primetime Ratings: 'Carrie Diaries' Has Modest Premiere for CW

The CW's premiere of its highly-anticipated Sex and the

City prequel The Carrie Diaries drew a 0.6 rating with adults 18-49

on Monday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. In the net's targeted adults

18-34 demo, the premiere drew a 0.7 rating. While those were higher than what Gossip

Girl had averaged for its final season (though on par with the series'

final few episodes), they were below the net's other new dramas, Beauty and

the Beast and Arrow. The CW finished with an overall 0.5 rating/1

share.

CBS returned its Monday lineup to win the night with an

overall 3.3/8. How I Met Your Mother hit a season-high 3.8, up 12% from its

last episode in December. 2 Broke Girls drew a 4.1, up 17% (it followed

a repeat of the highly-rated Big Bang Theory) and Mike & Molly

also improved 6% to a 3.5. Hawaii Five-0 returned flat with a 2.4.

ABC finished in second with a 2.2/6. The Bachelor was

up 4% from last week's premiere to a 2.4 and Castle was even at 1.9.

Fox's Bones, airing back-to-back new episodes,

reached a season-high 8.1 million total viewers for its 8 p.m. showing. Both

episodes drew a 2.1 rating, which was up 11% from its last new original in

December. Fox and NBC tied for third with a 2.1/5, though Fox had more overall

viewers.

NBC's new drama Deception lost 20% in its

second week to fall to a 1.6 at 10 p.m. Its lead-in The Biggest Loser

was flat with last Monday with a 2.4 from 8-10 p.m.