Primetime Ratings: Cards' Comeback Rockets Fox to Thursday Win

Thursday night's dramatic Game 6 of the World Series rocketed Fox to the win, earning

a preliminary 5.8 rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers (due to the nature of live sports, ratings are subject to

higher than normal adjustments).

CBS was second with an overall 3.0/8, with its lineup

suffering due to competition from the game. The Big Bang Theory was down 12% to a 4.5, while fellow comedy Rules of Engagement was down 6% to a 3.4.

Person of Interest slipped a slight tenth

to a 2.6. The Mentalist held steady

at 2.5.

ABC airing of It's the

Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown was up 5% over last year's airing in the same

time slot at 8 p.m. Both Grey's Anatomy and

Private Practice grew a tenth to a

3.7 and 2.4, respectively, earning the network earned an overall 2.8/7 for

third place.

NBC, which earned an overall 1.7/4, saw much of its lineup

drop, with the exception of new comedy Whitney,

which was up a tenth to a 2.1. Community was

down 18% from its Oct. 13 episode to a 1.4; Parks

and Recreation fell 14% to a 1.8 from its last original. The Office tumbled 15% to a 2.8, while Prime Suspect, at 10 p.m., fell 8% to a

1.2.

The CW went unscathed from its stiff competition, as The Secret Circle grew 7% in its A18-34

to a 1.5 and remained steady in 18-49 with a 1.4. The Vampire Diaries was up 11% to a 1.0 in both demos. The CW

finished with an overall 1.2/3.