Primetime Ratings: Cards' Comeback Rockets Fox to Thursday Win
Thursday night's dramatic Game 6 of the World Series rocketed Fox to the win, earning
a preliminary 5.8 rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers (due to the nature of live sports, ratings are subject to
higher than normal adjustments).
CBS was second with an overall 3.0/8, with its lineup
suffering due to competition from the game. The Big Bang Theory was down 12% to a 4.5, while fellow comedy Rules of Engagement was down 6% to a 3.4.
Person of Interest slipped a slight tenth
to a 2.6. The Mentalist held steady
at 2.5.
ABC airing of It's the
Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown was up 5% over last year's airing in the same
time slot at 8 p.m. Both Grey's Anatomy and
Private Practice grew a tenth to a
3.7 and 2.4, respectively, earning the network earned an overall 2.8/7 for
third place.
NBC, which earned an overall 1.7/4, saw much of its lineup
drop, with the exception of new comedy Whitney,
which was up a tenth to a 2.1. Community was
down 18% from its Oct. 13 episode to a 1.4; Parks
and Recreation fell 14% to a 1.8 from its last original. The Office tumbled 15% to a 2.8, while Prime Suspect, at 10 p.m., fell 8% to a
1.2.
The CW went unscathed from its stiff competition, as The Secret Circle grew 7% in its A18-34
to a 1.5 and remained steady in 18-49 with a 1.4. The Vampire Diaries was up 11% to a 1.0 in both demos. The CW
finished with an overall 1.2/3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.