Primetime Ratings: Bruins Stanley Cup Victory Scores Wednesday Win for NBC

Game 7 of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Finals led NBC to a win

in its own battle on Wednesday night with an overall 3.2 rating/9 share in the

18-49 demo. The Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup victory over the Vancouver Canucks earned a preliminary

3.2 rating, up 6% from 2009's Game 7 (due to the live nature of sports, ratings

are only approximate). It should be noted that one of the participating markets,

Vancouver, falls outside of Nielsen's range.

Fox earned an overall 2.6/8 with its 2-hour performance show

of So You Think You Can Dance? ,

which fell 7%.

ABC News Special Caught

in the Act aired at 10 p.m. for a 1.6. The network posted an overall 1.4/4.

Both CBS and The CW aired repeats for a 1.2/4 and a 0.4/1,

respectively.