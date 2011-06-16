Primetime Ratings: Bruins Stanley Cup Victory Scores Wednesday Win for NBC
Game 7 of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Finals led NBC to a win
in its own battle on Wednesday night with an overall 3.2 rating/9 share in the
18-49 demo. The Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup victory over the Vancouver Canucks earned a preliminary
3.2 rating, up 6% from 2009's Game 7 (due to the live nature of sports, ratings
are only approximate). It should be noted that one of the participating markets,
Vancouver, falls outside of Nielsen's range.
Fox earned an overall 2.6/8 with its 2-hour performance show
of So You Think You Can Dance? ,
which fell 7%.
ABC News Special Caught
in the Act aired at 10 p.m. for a 1.6. The network posted an overall 1.4/4.
Both CBS and The CW aired repeats for a 1.2/4 and a 0.4/1,
respectively.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.