Primetime Ratings: Broadcast Nets Struggle Against NFL Draft

On the first night of May sweeps and facing competition from

the first night of the 2013 NFL Draft, the broadcast networks on Thursday saw

their shows fall across the board, with many declining to season and series

lows.

CBS returned its lineup after three weeks to win the night

with an overall 2.6 rating/8 share. The Big Bang Theory declined 19% to

a season-low 4.2 and Two and a Half Men fell 28% to a series-low 2.8. Person

of Interest returned down 11% to tie its series low of 2.4, while Elementary

posted its lowest-rating of its freshman season with a 2.0, down a tenth.

Fox nipped ABC with a 2.2/7 for second place. American

Idol fell 10% to match its series-low of 2.7 and Glee dropped 14% to

a 1.8.

ABC ended with a 2.2/6 and had the only show to improve,

with Scandal rising 8% from its last new episode three weeks ago to a

match its series-high 2.8. Earlier, Wife Swap hit a new season-low 1.1,

falling 27% and Grey's Anatomy declined 7% from its last episode three

weeks ago to a 2.7.

NBC was in fourth at 1.1/3. Community matched its

series-low of 1.0, falling 23% from last week. The Office fell 11% to a

new series-low 1.7, while Parks and Recreation, airing at 9:30, declined

24% to a series-low 1.3. At 10 p.m., new drama Hannibal posted its lowest

rating so far, shedding 29% to a 1.0.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.7/2. The

Vampire Diaries, airing the back-door pilot for possible spin-off The

Originals, was even with the net's targeted 18-34 demo with a 0.9 and down

a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.9 as well. Beauty and the Beast matched last

week's 18-34 rating of 0.4 and fell a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.5.