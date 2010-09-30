Primetime Ratings: Britney Helps 'Glee' Top Tuesday for Fox

Fox won Tuesday thanks to Glee's much-hyped Britney Spears tribute.

The second episode of this season drew a whopping 13.3 million viewers and preliminary 5.8/17 with adults 18-49, up 4% from last week's season premiere and marking the series' highest rating to date.

ABC newcomer No Ordinary Family launched as the net's biggest new series premiere this season with 3.1 million viewers and a 3.1/9 among the key adults demo.



Raising Hope followed Glee's lead-in, up a notch from last week's debut with 7.5 million viewers and a 3.2/9 with adults 18-49. Running Wilde did not fair as well, falling 13% to a 2.1/5 among the key adults demo and pulling 4.7 million viewers.

CBS came in second overall. NCIS fell flat from last week's debut while NCIS: LA drew 16.4 million viewers and was up 9% to 3.7/10 with adults 18-49. The Good Wife's season two premiere was down 19% from last year's debut, with 12.9 million viewers and 2.5/7 with key adults.

ABC took third place. Dancing With the Stars: Results followed Family, falling 16% from last week to a 3.7/9 with adults 18-49. Detroit 1-8-7 was down a notch in its second week, with 9.2 million viewers and a 2.2/7 among the key adults demo.

On NBC, Parenthood fell 20% to a seires low 2.0/5 with adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers. The Biggest Loser also dropped in ratings, down 7% to a 2.4/7 among the same demo.

CW veteran One Tree Hill maintains its solid showing in its eighth season, flat vs. last week with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.9/3 with adults 18-49. Life Unexpected was up slightly to 1.6 million viewers and a 0.8/2 with the key adults.