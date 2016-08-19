Primetime Ratings: Bolt, Eaton Pace NBC to Thursday Win

Despite gold medal performances from Jamaica’s Usain Bolt in the 200m race and the United States’ Ashton Eaton in the decathlon, NBC’s coverage of the Rio Olympic Games continued to sag Thursday with a 5.7 rating/21 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The 5.7 rating was down 14% from the previous night and down 37% from last week.

CBS finished in second with a 1.3/5. Big Brother, surrounded by repeats, jumped 12% to a 1.9.

Fox (0.8/3) and ABC (0.7/3) followed with repeats.

The CW earned a 0.3/1 as the second night of My Last Days was flat with a 0.2.