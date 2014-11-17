Primetime Ratings: ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Nearly Doubles ‘Mulaney’ Numbers for Fox

In its new timeslot at the end of Fox’s Sunday-night comedy block, Bob’s Burgers drew a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49—up 89% from last week’s episode of struggling freshman comedy Mulaney, which Bob’s switched places with and did not air due to football overruns. The Simpsons led off the night for Fox with a 2.9, down one tenth of a point from last week. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was up 16% at 2.2. Family Guy also earned a 2.2, up 22%. Fox was the night’s No. 2 broadcaster, averaging a 3.1 rating and 8 share.

NBC led the pack with Sunday Night Football. The New England Patriots-Indianapolis Colts matchup drew a 13.6 overnight household rating.

ABC finished third with a 1.9 / 5. America’s Funniest Home Videos was even with last week at 1.5. A two-hour episode of One Upon a Time drew a 2.4, down one tenth from last week’s regular hour-long episode. Revenge was up 15% at 1.5.

CBS came in fourth at 1.4 / 4. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes was up 13% from last week at 1.7. Madam Secretary gained one tenth to 1.5. The Good Wife was down one tenth at 1.3. CSI was up one tenth at 1.3.

