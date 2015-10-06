Primetime Ratings: ‘Blindspot,’ ‘The Voice’ Lead NBC to Monday Win

In its third week, Blindspot remains strong at a 2.5 rating (down 4%) among adults 18-49, according Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice dropped 6% from last week to a 3.2. NBC led all broadcasters with a 2.9 rating/9 share.

CBS finished in second with a 1.9/6. The Big Bang Theory was the top show on the night with a 3.7, down a tenth from last week. Life in Pieces was flat at a 1.9, while Scorpion jumped a tenth to a 1.8. NCIS: Los Angeles matched last week’s 1.2.

ABC, which had preemptions in Detroit due NFL coverage, came in third with a 1.6/5. Dancing With the Stars pulled in a 1.7, while Castle followed with a 1.3.

Fox came in fourth with a 1.1/3. Gotham dipped a tenth to a 1.5 and Minority Report struggled to a 0.7, down 22%.

The CW reeled in a 0.4/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway and Significant Mother were all flat at 0.4, 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.