Primetime Ratings: ‘Blindspot’ Down, But Still Strong

Blindspot dropped 16% from its series premiere last week to a strong 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was similarly solid with a 3.3, down 6% from last week. NBC led all broadcasters with a 3.0 rating/9 share.

CBS followed with a 1.9/6. The Big Bang Theory, Life in Pieces and Scorpion all stumbled 23% to a 3.6, 2.0 and 1.7, respectively. NCIS: Los Angeles was flat.

ABC, which aired coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Milwaukee and Green Bay, finished in third with a 1.8/6. Dancing With the Stars earned a 1.9, while Castle posted a 1.6, up 33% from last week.

Fox placed fourth with a 1.3/4. Gotham was flat at a 1.6, while Minority Report fell 18% to a 0.9.

The CW earned a 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway were both up a tenth at a 0.4. Significant Mother jumped a tenth to a 0.2.