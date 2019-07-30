Primetime Ratings: Blazing ‘Bachelorette’ Paces ABC

ABC rode a hot Bachelorette to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That beat the 0.7/4 put up by NBC to win Monday prime ratings for ABC.

The Bachelorette went up 12% to 1.9 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Grand Hotel grew 40% to 0.7.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior got a 0.8 from 8 to 10 and Dateline NBC rated a 0.6, both shows flat.

Telemundo was just behind NBC at 0.6/3. Un Poquito Tuyo went north 33% to 0.4 and Betty en NY did a flat 0.5, before the La Reina del Sur season two finale grew 14% to 0.8.

Fox had a 0.5/2. Beat Shazam fell 17% to 0.5 and So You Think You Can Dance was a flat 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.4/2. La Reina Soy Yo did a flat 0.3 and two hours of La Rosa de Guadalupe grew 33% to 0.4.

CBS scored a 0.3/2. Love Island got a level 0.4 and was followed by repeats.

The CW did a 0.2/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? both scored a flat 0.2.