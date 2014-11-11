Primetime Ratings: ‘Blacklist’ Rises for 2014 Finale

NBC easily led Monday night with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

In its 2014 finale The Blacklist—which will return with a post-Super Bowl episode before moving to Thursdays—rose a tenth from last week to a 2.4, while The Voice dipped 8% to a 3.2.

Fox and ABC split for second with a 1.9 rating (ABC took a 6 share while Fox had a 5 share). Gotham dipped two tenths to a 2.2 while Sleepy Hollow remained at last week’s series-low 1.5 rating.

For ABC, Dancing With the Stars rose 5% to a 2.1 and Castle improved 6% to a 1.7 rating.

CBS ended in fourth with a 1.7/5. 2 Broke Girls fell 14% to a 2.2, while The Millers dropped 9% to a series-low 1.5 rating. Scorpion dipped another two tenths to a 2.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles remained at its series low rating of 1.5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. The Originals rebounded from last week’s series low by two tenths to a 0.7 and Jane the Virgin rose a tenth to a 0.5.