Primetime Ratings: Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup Clincher Powers NBC
The Chicago Blackhawks clinched their third Stanley Cup title in the last six years on Monday and NBC reaped the ratings rewards, leading with an overall 2.6 rating/9 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
The Blackhawks’ Game 6 victory drew a 5.6 overnight household rating, the fourth-highest overnight rating since NBC began airing NHL in 2006. NBC will release final numbers later on Tuesday.
ABC was in second with a 1.5/5. The Bachelorette was even with last week’s 1.8, while The Whispers fell another 10% to a 0.9.
Fox finished in third as So You Think You Can Dance rose 18% to a 1.3.
CBS and The CW aired repeats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.