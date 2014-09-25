Primetime Ratings: ‘Black-ish’ Starts Strong Behind ‘Modern Family’

ABC used its Emmy-winning Modern Family to prop up another rookie sitcom, as the series debut of Black-ish got off a good start with a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49 and nearly 11 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The debut for the Anthony Anderson-starrer was slightly higher than the 3.2 that Rebel Wilson vehicle Super Fun Night debuted to behind Modern Family last year. Black-ish had a smaller lead-in from the veteran comedy however, which was down 12% from last season’s premiere to a 3.7.

On its new night, sophomore comedy The Goldbergs earned a 2.3, down 26% from its premiere out of the debut of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. last year, but up from what the show averaged during its freshman run. Goldbergs was slightly higher than what the canceled Back in the Game debuted to in that slot last year. Earlier, The Middle returned down 16% to a 2.1. At 10 p.m., Nashville dipped 25% from last year’s premiere to a 1.5 rating.

Overall, ABC finished in second in the demo with a 2.4 rating/8 share.

After premiering out of the finale of America’s Got Talent last week, NBC’s Mysteries of Laura shed 25% in its move to its regular 8 p.m. time slot to a 1.5 in the demo, but did retain 97% of its total viewer count with 9.9 million. The 1.5 demo rating was three tenths lower than what Revolution drew in that slot last year. Returning for its sophomore season, Chicago P.D. was down a tenth from its series debut with a 1.9 at 10 p.m. Law & Order returned down 22% to a 2.1. NBC led the night among total viewers with 9.48 million, but finished third in the demo with a 1.9/6.

In its second week, Fox’s Red Band Society dipped 23% to a 1.0, which followed Hell’s Kitchen, which was down a tenth from last week to a 1.3, as Fox took fourth with a 1.2/4.

CBS’ new cycle of Survivor debuted to a 2.7, up a tenth from last fall’s premiere, while Big Brother – which received a two-season pickup on Wednesday – wrapped its season with a 2.6, also up a tenth from last year. CBS won the night in the demo with a 2.6/8.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.5/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was even with last week’s 0.5 rating.