Primetime Ratings: Billboard Music Draws Biggest Audience Since 2001

ABC's airing of the 2013 Billboard Music Awards drew

a 3.6 rating with adults 18-49 from 8-11 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. That was up 33% over last year for the award show's best rating since

2003. The three-hour show also rose 28% in total viewers to post its largest

audience since 2001 with 9.4 million.





Also airing the season finale of America's Funniest Home

Videos -- which was up 20% with a 1.8 over last year's finale -- the

network won the night with an overall 3.1 rating/9 share.





Fox was in second (1.8/5) airing the finales for The

Simpsons, Family Guy and The Cleveland Show. The Simpsons'

8 p.m. episode drew a 1.8, which was down 10% from last week and a 2.1 for its 8:30

p.m. finale, even with last year. Family Guy's 9 p.m. penultimate

episode of the season was up 8% to a 2.6, while the 9:30 p.m. finale fell a

tenth to a 2.5, but was down 4% from last year. At 7 p.m. Fox aired

back-to-back episodes of The Cleveland Show, with the 7 p.m. episode

drawing a 0.9 (up a tenth) and the 7:30 p.m. likely-series finale registering a

1.1.





CBS' ACM Presents: Tim McGraw's Superstar Summer Night

earned a 1.2 from 9-11 p.m., putting the network in third with a 1.3/4.





NBC's finale of All-Star Celebrity Apprentice

drew a 1.5, down by 32% from last year and was the series' lowest-rated finale

ever.