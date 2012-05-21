Primetime Ratings: Billboard Music Awards Down, But Tops Sunday Night

The 2012 Billboard Music Awards topped an otherwise slow

night, giving ABC the win on Sunday with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The music awards show, in

its second year after a brief hiatus from television, earned a 2.6, down 13%

from last year's show.

Fox, in second with an overall 1.9/6, aired Animation

Domination season finales in The Simpsons,

which was up 11% from last week to a 2.1; Bob's

Burgers, down a tenth to a 1.7; and an hour-long Family Guy, which was up a tenth from last week's regular episode to

a 2.5.

The season finale of The

Celebrity Apprentice put NBC in third place with an overall 1.6/5. After a

repeat of America's Got Talent, Donald

Trump's reality show improved 22% from last week to a 2.2, but was 27% from

last year's finale.

CBS aired 60 Minutes at

8 p.m. for a 1.5, and the Tom Selleck television movie Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt, the eighth in the series, for a

1.2. CBS ended with an overall 1.3/4.