Primetime Ratings: 'Billboard Music Awards' Audience Largest Since 2001

The Billboard Music Awards drew its largest audience in 13 years Sunday night, averaging 10.5 million total viewers—up 1 million from last year—across three hours on ABC, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The music awards show also averaged a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, even with last year. America’s Funniest Home Videos began the night for the network and was even with last week’s rating at 1.6. ABC was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 3.0 rating and 9 share.

CBS finished second with a 1.4/4. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes was up 18% from last week at 1.3. The season finale of The Amazing Race was even with last week at 1.7, but down 29% from last year’s finale. The Good Wife’s season finale drew a 1.2, even with last week but down 25% from last seasons’ finale. The season finale of The Mentalist was up 25% from last week at 1.5 but down 12% from last year’s finale.

Fox came in third at 1.3/4, airing finales of its four animated comedies. Bob’s Burgers was even with last week at 0.9, but down 44% from last season’s finale. American Dad was even with last week at 1.2, but down 37% from the previous season’s finale. The Simpsons was even with last week at 1.6, but down 24% from last season’s finale. Family Guy shed one tenth from last week and was down 20% from last year’s finale at 2.0. Science documentary Cosmos was even with last week at 1.1.

NBC finished third with a 0.6/2. Special Coldplay: Ghost Stories drew a 0.4. American Dream Builders was down one tenth from last week at 0.4. Two-hour special The Women of SNL averaged a 0.8.